Two months after saying their "I Do's," tennis player Andy Roddick and Sports Illustrated model Brooklyn Decker couldn't be happier with married life.

See photos of more stars who wed this past year.

"It's great, it's wonderful," she told Us at Wednesday's Whitney Contemporaries Art Party and Auction in NYC. "Nothing's changed ... in a good way. So it's nice."

See celebs' intimate wedding photos.

Before honeymooning in Costa Rica, she and Roddick wed on April 17 in an intimate ceremony of close family and friends -- which included a performance by Elton John.

"It was pretty amazing," she told lUs. "It was unbelievable."

See photos of today's top news stories.

Was it the wedding of her dreams?

"Yes," she said. "Absolutely!"