A steady stream of visitors from both sides of Bobbi Kristina Brown's family have flocked to the hospice care facility in Duluth, Ga., where the 22-year-old has been since Wednesday, to keep vigil by her side.

The daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston was in a medically-induced coma for nearly five months after being discovered unconscious and unresponsive in her bathtub in nearby Roswell on Jan. 31.

Though there have been rumors of feuds between her parents' families -- dating back to Bobby and Whitney's tumultuous marriage -- on Saturday, Bobbi Kristina's maternal aunt, Pat Houston, and her father's sister Tina Brown hugged and comforted each other outside Peachtree Christian Hospice.

It is believed to be the first time since Bobbi Kristina was hospitalized that they have visited at the same time.

A source told ET that on being moved into hospice, which is generally done when all medical interventions have been exhausted and a patient is expected to die, Bobbi Kristina's organs were failing. Additionally, another source said she was no longer receiving any physical assistance such as a ventilator or medications, which could include alternative nutrition.

Peachtree Christian Hospice is a 16-bed in-patient facility that focuses on providing care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, using a team of caregivers.

One hospice expert told ETonline that while every patient experience is different, it may take days or even weeks after all life-support measures are stopped before the body completely shuts down.