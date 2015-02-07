Bruce Jenner reportedly told police he was being chased by paparazzi when he crashed his Escalade into another car on the Pacific Coast Highway, triggering a fatal multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The unidentified female driver of the white car into which Jenner slammed is believed to have been the person who died in the chaos.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. According to authorities, several other people were hurt, although the nature of those injuries has not been disclosed. Jenner was seen walking around and is reportedly OK after the accident. A rescue helicopter transported one person from the scene of the crash to Pepperdine University. It is not clear whether the victim was dead or merely among the injured.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that Jenner, allegedly trying to evade paparazzi, rear ended the white car, sending it into oncoming traffic, where it was destroyed by a Hummer, killing the white car’s driver at the scene. The site cites family sources who say Jenner told responders that as many as five paparazzi photographers were following him when the crash occurred. Jenner’s Escalade was hauling a Polaris UTV at the time.

Police gave Jenner a sobriety test, which he is said to have passed. As of now, it appears — and this is not yet officially confirmed — that Jenner caused the accident, perhaps because of a paparazzi pursuit, but was not intoxicated. .