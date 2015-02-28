Bruce Jenner was photographed talking on his cell phone while driving on Friday, less than three weeks after he was involved in a fatal car crash that may have been partially caused by his inattentiveness to the road.

New pictures show Jenner driving his Porsche after playing golf in Los Angeles, holding the phone to his ear. In California, drivers are required to use hands-free equipment while talking on their cell phones. Jenner’s Porsche may or may not have hands-free capability, but he was not using it on Friday.

It’s still not been determined whether the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute Jenner for his role in the deadly Pacific Coast Highway crash that killed Kim Howe on February 7. It’s been reported that the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will not recommend a vehicular manslaughter charge, because Jenner was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol or texting or speaking on the phone at the time of the crash. He was also not speeding, with authorities revealing that he was going 38 miles per hour before the collision.

However, investigators believe Jenner was following too closely to Howe’s Lexus and not paying attention when traffic ahead of them slowed. Gossip Cop will have updates.