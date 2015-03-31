Bruce Jenner did not get breast implants earlier this month, despite a RadarOnline report claiming he had a procedure. Gossip Cop can bust the story.

A so-called “insider” tells the outlet, “Bruce had silicone breast implants put in a few weeks ago. He went with a smaller implant because he didn’t want to look ridiculous.” The RadarOnline source explains, “He’s not allowed to lift anything, and he has to wear a bra 24/7, but he’s expected to resume normal activities in the next six weeks.”

“He has been emotional, but finally feels like this is the body he has meant to have,” says the webloid’s insider. One wonders if this is the same RadarOnline source who fed the outlet the false rumor that Jenner would be competing as a woman on “Dancing with the Stars.” Or maybe it’s the same insider who gave the blog the bogus story about Jenner demanding Jamie Foxx apologize to him for jokes about his gender transition. Either way, the webloid’s recent track record is not good.

While the exact nature of Jenner’s gender transition remains unconfirmed, and it’s possible he either has or will be undergoing hormone treatments that could affect his body, the Olympic hero has NOT had a surgical procedure to enlarge his breasts. A source close to the situation exclusively tells Gossip Cop it’s “100 percent false.”