Bruce Jenner is “excited about everything female,” and feeling “relieved” in the wake of his groundbreaking “20/20″ interview in which he officially confirmed he is transgender and identifies as a woman.

According to the new issue of People, which features an in-depth cover story on Jenner’s journey, the star “feels like a big weight is off his shoulders” now that the secret he kept for decades is out. Jenner, who indicated he still wants to be associated with male pronouns for the time being, is more and more ready to publicly embrace his new life. As such, People reports that Jenner has not only gotten breast implants, but also a “a third nose job and work on his jaw and forehead.” He’s also been taking female hormones for the last two years.

Jenner is “looking like the woman he’s always wanted to be,” a source tells the outlet, noting that he has a “full closet” of women’s clothing. Indeed, Jenner’s ABC special featured him showing off his “glam room” at his Malibu home. The source for People says, “He loves to dress up, he loves wearing high heels, he loves doing his hair.”

Another People insider describes Jenner as more “confident and relaxed,” and shares how he recently “left his house with nail polish and lip gloss.” “He seems more comfortable in his new life,” adds the insider. And a third source even reveals that Jenner has been hosting “girl parties,” where he fully embraces “her,” his female identity.

“More and more, and certainly in private, Bruce is living as a woman,” says the People source. The magazine further reports that Jenner is expected to fully reveal his female identity sometime this summer. All that said, as Gossip Cop has reported, Jenner has no immediate plans for gender reassignment surgery. And recent claims that his new name will be Heather are false. Gossip Cop will continue to have updates.

