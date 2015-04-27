Bruce Jenner says in a new outtake from his Diane Sawyer interview that he’s not “trapped” in a man’s body. The former Olympian, who revealed on Friday during a “20/20″ special with Sawyer that he’s transitioning to a woman, clarifies on a clip shown on Monday’s “Good Morning America” that’s he “not stuck in anybody’s body.” Jenner adds, “It’s just who I am as a person.”

In the outtake, Sawyer noted that, at times, it seemed like Jenner was baiting the paparazzi and media by appearing in public with a more feminine look. The reality TV star was often photographed over the past few months with longer hair and painted finger nails. Jenner admits to Sawyer that he was giving the paparazzi “ammunition,” but also says that he was just trying to live his life. “I’m trying to live with myself… trying to be myself,” admits Jenner.

At another point in the unaired part of the interview, Jenner reveals that he’s thinking about writing a memoir, tentatively titled The Eleventh Event: Overcoming Life’s Obstacles. “Life is much more difficult than running a decathlon, I guarantee you,” says Jenner referring to his 1976 Olympic gold medal win. He adds, “Everybody’s got stuff. Everybody’s got their things that they’ve got to deal with. This happens to be my thing that I’ve dealt with my whole life. I’m trying to do something about it for the good, OK. And I don’t think anybody could be critical about that. At least I hope not.”