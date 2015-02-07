Bruce Jenner has been involved in a fatal car crash that left at least one person dead on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California. The accident happened around noon on Saturday. It was reportedly a three-vehicle crash involving eight people. There are multiple injuries and one death at this time.

Pictures show at least one completely totaled car. Jenner is seen standing and talking to emergency personnel. It is not known whether he sustained injuries. The identity of the dead person has not been disclosed. At this writing, it is not clear exactly what happened to cause the terrible accident. Gossip Cop will have updates.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ there were seven survivors of the accident, and that they sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. It is not clear whether anyone else is in danger of losing his or her life besides the one confirmed death. It appears Jenner was driving an Escalade.

One apparent eyewitness on the scene tweeted, “Bruce Jenner in bad accident on PCH in Malibu. He’s aight, but others involved not so much.” An accompanying picture showed the highway strewn with wreckage. The highway’s lanes have reportedly been closed.

Last August, Jenner was pulled over by cops for speeding on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. He was cited and let go with a warning. His son Brody happened to be following Bruce’s car at the time and caught that incident on camera.