The second part of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians: About Bruce" special aired Monday night, giving fans a deeper insight into Bruce's life and his plans for the future.

While the first part of the two-hour special, which aired Sunday, revealed how his family was dealing with and reacting to his revelation, Monday's episode explained more about Bruce's future, and delved into some details about the Olympian's plans for surgery, as part of his transition.

When asked about having an operation to "remove the little thing down there," Bruce explained, "That's kind of the last thing you can do. You can do an awful lot before that."

When asked if he had a date planned for that particular surgery, Bruce said, "As of right now, no."

From what was explained in the first part of the special, Bruce has already had a nose job and had an upper lip lift. It was also discussed by Bruce's family that he's had an Adam's apple reduction.

Bruce further explained that he planned to have an operation to change the shape of his forehead and to have surgery to change the shape of his jawline.

The emotional second half of the E! special also dealt with Bruce confronting his kids and his ex-wife Kris Jenner in a tearful and tense sit-down that examined the troubles the couple faced during their marriage.

And while the episode had its share of emotionally-charged confrontations, it wasn't without its moments of support, love and levity, including Bruce admitting to Kim Kardashian that he once stole an outfit of hers for himself. It was a sweet, honest scene that led to Kim and Bruce connecting as she showed him how to build a proper ensemble.

