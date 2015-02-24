Bruce Jenner was reportedly driving at 38 miles per hour during this month’s fatal car accident. As Gossip Cop has reported, Jenner was traveling in his SUV along Pacific Coast Highway when he struck a Lexus, which then spun into oncoming traffic and was hit by a Hummer, killing the Lexus driver, Kim Howe.

Investigators had questioned whether speed could have been a factor in the deadly collision, but according to TMZ, the Sensing Diagnostic Module in Jenner’s car shows he was initially driving between 46 and 47 MPH. Jenner slammed on his brakes right before the impact, bringing his speed down to 38, per the data recorder. The incident reportedly took place in less than three seconds.

The new information could prove that Jenner was unaware of the traffic backup at a stop light ahead of him, as investigators continue to research whether he was driving too closely to the Lexus, and how much fault he bears for what happened. As reported, after striking the Lexus, Jenner then hit the Prius that was in front of the other car. The accident was caught on tape by a MTA bus surveillance camera, providing the clearest examination of what took place logistically, as the “why” and “how” of the situation still remain fuzzy.

Jenner cooperated with officers in the aftermath of the accident, and tests showed that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. He initially reportedly claimed he was being chased by paparazzi, but officials have said photographers were not near enough to have been a factor. Whether Jenner will be charged with any crimes remains to be seen. Gossip Cop will continue to have updates.