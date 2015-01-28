Bruce Jenner is reportedly gearing up to discuss his “wish to transition from male to female,” with Us Weekly claiming the star has already “taped a major sitdown interview.”

As Gossip Cop has reported, there has been much speculation about Jenner’s appearance in the wake of his 2013 split from Kris Jenner. The former athlete seemed to embrace a more feminine look, growing out his hair, wearing nail polish, and more. To date, the only surgical procedure confirmed was Jenner having his Adam’s apple shaved down in January 2014. At the time, the Olympian denied it was the first step toward other gender reassignment surgeries, telling TMZ, “I just never liked my trachea.”

And Kris previously dismissed claims of Jenner being transgender as dumb tabloid talk. As Gossip Cop reported last year, she appeared on the “Today Show” around the same time as Jenner’s surgery, slamming the speculation as decades-old rumors. And then, last October, she appeared on the program again, calling the continued chatter “silly.” “They’ve been saying that since the ’70s. You’d think that’d be cooked by now,” she said.

But eyebrows were raised when, during an “Entertainment Tonight” interview earlier this week, Kim Kardashian suggested something was afoot after she was asked if her stepfather is “going through something.” And while she declined to go into any specifics, the reality star said she supported Jenner, and that he would share his “journey” when “the time is right.”

According to Us Weekly, that time is rapidly approaching. The magazine says Jenner was “uncomfortable” going public for a while, but now, with his family’s blessing, “wants to put it all out there.” “Bruce has had these urges for many years, so the kids have known,” one Jenner “friend” tells the outlet, further saying that Jenner takes on a more womanly appearance at home than he has so far in public.

Us Weekly reports that Jenner, who was wed twice before he married Kris and has children with all three wives, was already “taking steps to live as a woman” when he met the Kardashian matriarch in 1990, quoting a source as saying he “had gone to doctors, started plastic surgery, and begun the transition.” Kris, however, allegedly “talked Bruce out of acting on his feelings.” Tension over the issue reportedly dominated the couple’s marriage, eventually leading to their breakup after more than 20 years together. As Gossip Cop reported, the former couple filed for divorce last fall, more than a year after their separation.

Jenner is said to be now taking estrogen hormones, even as soon-to-be ex-wife Kris has “refused to accept the truth.” Us Weekly says the momager remains in “denial,” and quotes its source as saying “she has made no attempts to understand” what Jenner is going through.

In addition to what Us Weekly says is a “tell-all interview,” the magazine reports Jenner will also have an E! show “highlighting his desire to live as a woman and look like one.” Sources at the network previously told Gossip Cop that no such program was in the works, but Us Weekly’s insider says, “It’s a docuseries featuring the Jenner family talking about Bruce ‘coming out.’ The world will see his full transformation.”