Bruce Jenner is reportedly taking steps to disclose what multiple sources say is his "wish to transition from male to female," Us Weekly magazine reports in their latest issue. The story also alleges that ex-wife Kris Jenner knew Bruce wanted to transition before they married, and that tension over his gender expression fueled fights between the now-divorced couple.

Media speculation that the 65-year-old former Olympian may be transgender has been fueled by reports that he allegedly underwent surgery to flatten his Adam's apple, as well photos of him with long hair and nail polish.

Earlier this month, In Touch magazine controversially Photoshopped a picture of Bruce to make it appear as if he was wearing makeup and women's clothing, which ran with the headline, "Bruce's Story: My Life As a Woman."

"Being that he's such an icon, it took a while for him to decide to do this," a source tells Us magazine. "But he wants to put it all out there. He feels like he doesn't have anything to lose."

And his famous daughters Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kendall and Kylie -- plus his two sons Brandon and Brody from his previous marriage to Linda Thompson -- couldn't be more supportive.

In her visit to the ET set on Monday, Kim Kardashian echoed that she wanted Bruce to speak on the rumors himself.

"I think everyone goes through things in life, and I think that story and what Bruce is going through, I think he'll share whenever the time is right," she told ET. "I feel like that's his journey to talk about. … He's our dad so we support him no matter what."

But Bruce's solidarity with his children on the issue reportedly doesn't extend to his relationship with his ex-wife, Kris. The two officially divorced in December after 23 years of marriage. According to Us, when Bruce met Kris on a blind date in 1990, he was already taking steps to live as a woman. He had allegedly already consulted with doctors, but Us says, according to a family source, Kris "talked Bruce out of acting on his feelings."

"Kris caught Bruce putting on her clothes," a friend tells Us. "But she thought she could change him. She thought it was a phase he was going through for attention. ... They had massive arguments about it. He feels a lot of anger and animosity toward Kris for suppressing his feminine side."

In October, Kris brushed off all the rumors surrounding Bruce when she talked to ET.

"They've been saying that since 1976," she told ET. "For me, that's not my experience with Bruce. He's a great guy. I love him. I don't know what he's going through right now. I think he's just very happy and I think every time he makes a change in his life -- whether it's emotional or physical or whatever he's doing -- somebody's going to comment on whatever look you have going on for the day."

Nevertheless, Bruce reportedly couldn't be happier these days being himself.

"He's the happiest I've ever seen him," Kim told ET on Monday.