Linda Thompson, the ex-wife of Bruce Jenner, is sharing her thoughts on the former Olympian revealing Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair. On Monday, Thompson posted Caitlyn Jenner’s magazine cover to Instagram, along with the caption, “This changed my life forever.”

Thompson added, “But it so not about me. It’s been an amazing journey & transition… challenging to understand & accept at times… but I am grateful for so many kind, intelligent, evolved hearts who have risen to the challenge… life is a complex, variant, beautiful gift to be lived authentically by each of us.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Thompson, the mother of Brandon and Brody Jenner, wrote an emotional essay for the Huffington Post in April in which she said she was proud of Bruce Jenner for finding “the strength and the courage to fulfill his dream.” She also admitted that if she had known Bruce Jenner was struggling with his gender identity she wouldn’t have married him, but later noted in the essay that she was “grateful to God, the universe and Bruce that I didn’t know, and that Bruce played the role in my life that he did.”

