There's a first time for everything!

Burt Reynolds made his Comic Con convention debut in Philadelphia on Saturday.

And while the 79-year-old actor looked dapper as ever -- matching his rose-colored glasses with a handkerchief in his black velvet blazer -- the Hollywood icon nevertheless appeared a bit frail as he supported himself with a cane while walking around the Wizard World Comic Con.

Reynolds was on hand to speak to the audience during a Q&A session about his second memoir, But Enough About Me, coming out in November. The book will reportedly focus on the people he's worked with throughout his illustrious career.

"When you write a book like this, you have to tell the whole thing, and there are days when everything isn't wonderful and there were people who I thought were asses," the actor told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I'm having a lot of fun, but it's beginning to look a little bit like the dictionary."

Late last year, Reynolds told ET that he is not broke after reports surfaced that he was in serious financial need after selling off more than 600 of his personal items, including his 1998 Golden Globe.

