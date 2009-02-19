With the success of "Flashpoint," CBS is teaming back up with the Canadian production studio CTV for another crime drama.



The network has ordered 13 episodes of "The Bridge," a procedural crime drama that centers on a police officer battling bad guys out on the streets but also his bosses and fellow officers since he's the union leader.



"The Bridge," inspired by the insights of former Toronto police union head Craig Bromell, stars Aaron Douglas, known in the sci fi world as Chief Galen Tyrol on "Battlestar Galactica."



The show also stars Paul Popowich, Inga Cadranel, Frank Cassini, Theresa Joy, Ona Grauer, Michael Murphy and Stuart Margolin.



"Nina [Tassler] and David [Stapf] both consider 'The Bridge' a high-quality, compelling drama that fits with the network's lineup and the studio's roster, respectively," says Nancy Tellem, President, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group. "And, we all look forward to working again with our creative partners at CTV. Together, we've already launched an exciting new show and a successful new model to deliver programming to the North American market."



Production on the series is scheduled to begin in late spring in Toronto.



Craig Bromell, Laszlo Barna, Adam J. Shully, Alan Di Fiore and Robert Wertheimer will executive produce, while Wendy Grean produces.



"Flashpoint -- starring Enrico Colantoni, Hugh Dillon and Amy Jo Johnson -- was the most-watched original drama in the U.S. last summer and currently wins its time period on Friday nights. It's also Canada's most-watched original drama series.