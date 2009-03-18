LOS ANGELES (AP) -- CBS says it's reached deals to keep the comedies "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory" on the air for several more seasons.

"Two and a Half Men," TV's top-rated sitcom, has been renewed for three more years, through the 2011-12 season. "The Big Bang Theory," which has shown double-digit ratings growth, will got a two-year pickup, through 2010-11, CBS and Warner Bros. Television announced Wednesday.

"Two and a Half Men," which stars Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer, is produced by Warner with Chuck Lorre Productions Inc. and the Tannenbaum Co. The show is in its sixth season.

"The Big Bang Theory," starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco, is in its second season and produced by Warner and Lorre Productions.

The shows air Monday nights.