It’s official: Scarlett Johansson is married! The actress quietly wed Romain Dauriac in Philipsburg, Montana on October 1. The Granite County Clerk of the Court has confirmed the news to Gossip Cop. We will have additional details about the wedding shortly.

Johansson gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Rose, in September. Their engagement was first reported a year earlier, in September 2013. Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds.

In an interview with Glamour earlier this year, Johansson reflected on her new approach to marriage. “When I was first married, I was much younger. And I have had the opportunity now to work more on getting to know myself,” she told the magazine. “I think that makes you a better partner and somebody who is able to work with somebody and stay in a relationship in the not-romantic moments.”

Johansson continued, “I have more patience with myself. I have more patience with my partner. I think that just comes with age, probably.” At the time, she revealed that her wedding plans with Dauriac were very low-key. “We’re just going with the flow,” she said. “I’ve never been one to do a full-on themed wedding. I don’t care about that stuff.” It seems as though Johansson and Dauriac wound up having the under-the-radar nuptials they wanted.