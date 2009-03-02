The CW is looking to Hollywood offspring to fill out its pilots.



The network has cast Katie Cassidy on its revamped "Melrose Place" and Steven R. McQueen for its adaptation of "Vampire Diaries," according to the trades. As their names might indicate, Cassidy is the daughter of former "Partridge Family" heartthrob David Cassidy, while McQueen is the grandson of legendary actor Steve McQueen.



Cassidy will portray Ella Flynn, a stylish, alluring and ambitious publicist. She joins Michael Rady, who will play aspiring filmmaker Jonah Miller.



Cassidy has already been part of the CW family when she played the demon Ruby on "Supernatural." Sister network CBS will also feature her as the star of its upcoming murder-mystery drama "Harper's Island," premiering April 9.



McQueen will play Jeremy, the outcast younger brother of protagonist Elena, a young woman torn between two vampire brothers who are on opposing sides of good and evil. McQueen had a recurring role on "Everwood."