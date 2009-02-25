The CW can't seem to get enough of models or Ashton Kutcher for that matter. The network is hoping to get the best of both worlds.



The CW has ordered a pilot for the Kutcher-produced drama "The Beautiful Life," about models living together.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's an ensemble project that follows the day-to-day lives and various career highs and lows of models who share a "co-ed residence" in New York (where it's likely that there won't be many huge, family-style banquets going on).



The story will revolve around two models in particular: the charismatic and diligent Christopher, an up-and-coming 22-year-old catalog model, and 15-year-old Raina, whose practical spirit may lead her on the path to supermodeldom.



"Swingtown" creator Mike Kelley and showrunner Carol Barbee will executive produce the pilot along with Kutcher and Karey Burke, based on the script by former model Adam Giaudrone.



Kutcher, 31, who began his career as a model, also executive produced the ABC reality competition show "True Beauty," which aired its finale Monday (Feb. 23), and which also boasted "America's Next Top Model's" Tyra Banks as a producer.. He's also the mind behind "Punk'd" and "Beauty and the Geek," a CW reality show that was a "social experiment" in which self-professed geeks partnered with beauties for various challenges in order to learn from each other.