Minka Kelly may be moving from Dillon, Texas, to Washington, D.C.



The "Friday Night Lights" actress has taken a lead role in The CW's drama pilot "Body Politic." The show has also signed "Veronica Mars" and "Moonlight" veteran Jason Dohring to a principal role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The show chronicles the life of young government staffers in the capital. Kelly will play a woman from Michigan who after her mother's death takes a job on the staff of her estranged dad (Tim Matheson), a senator who's just been appointed Attorney General. Dohring is set to play a reporter.



Kelly's "Friday Night Lights" character, Lyla Garrity, is set to finish high school and move on to college by the end of this season. Should NBC and DirecTV renew the series for next season -- talks are ongoing -- there's a chance she could return as a guest star, similar to how Scott Porter and Gaius Charles were used this season.



Dohring was attached to another D.C.-set pilot, HBO's "Washingtonienne," earlier this development season. He'll also guest star on "Mars" creator Rob Thomas' Starz series "Party Down" this spring.