NEW YORK (AP) -- The end of the presidential campaign hasn't meant the end of interest in cable news programming. Shows filtered through the strong points of view of their hosts are doing particularly well.

Nielsen Media Research reports that Fox News Channel and MSNBC have shown double-digit increases in viewership in February, compared to February 2008. CNN has seen some prime-time declines.

The busy news period of a new administration trying to deal with an economic crisis is an obvious factor in the ratings. But the ratings also indicate that many viewers became interested in hearing particular voices during the campaign and have stuck by them.