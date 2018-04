Rankings for the top 15 programs on cable networks as compiled by Nielsen Media Research for the week of March 2-8. Day and start time (EDT) are in parentheses:

1. "Burn Notice" (Thursday, 10 p.m.), USA, 4.44 million homes, 6094 million viewers.

2. "ICarly" (Saturday, 8 p.m.), Nickelodeon, 4.1 million homes, 6.29 million viewers.

3. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 10 p.m.), USA, 3.92 million homes, 5.76 million viewers.

4. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.58 million homes, 5.25 million viewers.

5. "NCIS" (Monday, 7 p.m.), USA, 3.42 million homes, 4.67 million viewers.

6. "NCIS" (Monday, 8 p.m.), USA, 3.4 million homes, 4.5 million viewers.

7. "NCIS" (Tuesday, 7 p.m.), USA, 3.37 million homes, 4.27 million viewers.

8. "Hannah Montana" (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), Disney, 3.13 million homes, 4.24 million viewers.

9. "NCIS" (Wednesday, 7 p.m.), USA, 3.067 million homes, 3.96 million viewers.

10. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 9:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.06 million homes, 3.85 million viewers.

11. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 9 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.05 million homes, 3.73 million viewers.

12. "ICarly" (Sunday, 11 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 2.99 million homes, 4.06 million viewers.

13. "The O'Reilly Factor" (Thursday, 8 p.m.), Fox News Channel, 2.93 million homes, 3.95 million viewers.

14. "True Jackson, VP" (Saturday, 8:30 p.m.), Nickelodeon, 2.91 million homes, 4.4 million viewers.

15. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Sunday, 10:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 2.88 million homes, 4.01 million viewers.

———

USA is owned by General Electric Co.'s NBC Universal. Fox News Channel is owned by News Corp. TNT and CNN are owned by Time Warner Inc. Disney is owned by the Walt Disney Co. Nickelodeon is owned by Viacom Inc.

———

