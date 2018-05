Rankings for the top 15 programs on cable networks as compiled by Nielsen Media Research for the week of Jan. 19-25. Day and start time (EST) are in parentheses: 1. "President Obama's Inaugural Oath and Speech" (Tuesday, 12:05 p.m.), CNN, 5.7 million homes, 8.6 million viewers. 2. "Inauguration of Obama" (Tuesday, 12 p.m.), CNN, 5.15 million homes, 7.79 million viewers. 3. "Inauguration of Obama" (Tuesday, 11 a.m.), CNN, 4.69 million homes, 6.73 million viewers. 4. "Obama Inaugural Address" (Tuesday, 12:07 p.m.), Fox News Channel, 4.2 million homes, 5.57 million viewers. 5. "Inauguration 2009" (Tuesday, 12 p.m.), Fox News Channel, 4.09 million homes, 5.29 million viewers. 6. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 10 p.m.), USA, 4.014 million homes, 6.16 million viewers. 7. "Inauguration of Obama" (Tuesday, 1 p.m.), CNN, 4.01 million homes, 6 million viewers. 8. "Situation Room" (Tuesday, 6 p.m.), CNN, 3.98 million homes, 5.67 million viewers. 9. "Situation Room" (Tuesday, 5 p.m.), CNN, 3.97 million homes, 5.72 million viewers. 10. "Burn Notice" (Thursday, 10 p.m.), USA, 3.828 million homes, 5.12 million viewers. 10. "Inauguration 2009" (Tuesday, 12:28 p.m.), Fox News Channel, 3.82 million homes, 4.95 million viewers. 12. "Anderson Cooper 360" (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), CNN, 3.71 million homes, 5.09 million viewers. 13. "Inauguration of Obama" (Tuesday, 3 p.m.), CNN, 3.589 million homes, 5.27 million viewers. 14. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.587 million homes, 5.17 million viewers. 15. "Monk" (Friday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.584 million homes, 4.96 million viewers. ——— CNN is owned by Time Warner; Fox News Channel is owned by News Corp; USA is owned by General Electric Co.'s NBC Universal. ——— On the Net: http://www.nielsenmedia.com