She's finally walked a red carpet ... and didn't she fabulous!

Ahead of her birthday celebration, Caitlyn Jenner walked the red carpet at the "Beautiful As I Want To Be" premiere on Oct. 27, 2015.

In a perfect fall outfit, Caitlyn stepped out in a figure-hugging black velvet midi dress.

She finished off her look with a white clutch, black peep-toe pumps and a hot pink mani/pedi.

It's a big week for Caitlyn Jenner! Not only did she make an elegant splash in her first red carpet appearance, but it's also her first birthday as Caitlyn.

Here's to wishing you a very happy birthday, Caitlyn!