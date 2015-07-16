Caitlyn Jenner gave a moving and emotional speech at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday as she accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, but not everyone in the audience was happy for her. Hollywood talent manager, Jessica Steindorff, one of the drivers involved in the February crash on Pacific Coast highway in Malibu that left Kim Howe dead, attended the ESPYs as a guest. Steindorff told “ET” on Wednesday that she couldn’t understand how the ESPY Awards could praise Jenner, and urged her to take responsibility for the accident and “do the right thing.”

“I find it difficult to understand how the culture we live in can honor a person who is responsible for taking a life and injuring several others with both an award and a reality show,” said Steindorff, adding, “For an individual who is such a positive role model in many aspects of her life, Caitlyn has failed to do the right thing and take responsibility for her actions.” She continued, “I would hope that someone who seems to greatly value the importance of human existence would be more sensitive to the fact that she ended another person’s life. Sadly, we are living in a tabloid society.”

Ironically, Jenner did talk about taking responsibility for her actions in her ESPYs speech, saying, “With attention comes responsibility, as a group, as athletes, how you conduct your lives, what you say, and what you do is absorbed by millions of people, especially young people. I know I’m clear with my responsibility going forward.”