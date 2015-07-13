Caitlyn Jenner took to her website on Monday to answer a few fan questions about her transition to female. She said her favorite part about finally revealing herself to the world is “being able to be myself.” Jenner explained, “Recently I went on a trip with some of my new friends and I had such a wonderful time. I packed for the first time as just Caitlyn, nobody else.” Jenner went on to say that her journey has been “liberating” and she couldn’t imagine ever going back.

“I knew that my transition would get some response, but I certainly never expected all of this,” continued Jenner about the support she’s received in the last few months. She noted, “It’s honestly been incredibly positive. I’ve met so many accepting people.”

The former Olympic athlete also opened up about why it took her so long to come out as transgender. As Gossip Cop reported, Jenner told Diane Sawyer during her “20/20″ interview that she had been struggling with her gender identity ever since she was a child. “I firmly believe that there are intensity levels of being trans,” wrote Jenner on her website, adding, “For example, a boy at a young age — four or five-years-old — might refuse to wear guy clothes and will only wear dresses… They can’t — and won’t — hide their true identity, even at that young age. Then there are others, like me, who can (kind of) live with it for a long time, even though it’s very uncomfortable.” Jenner said, “I had all of the issues, but I was growing up in a very different time and I had no information. Meanwhile, I had all of my diversions — sports…this…that…married…family — but after 65 years, here I was right back with the same problems that I had when I was 10 years old and I had to finally do something about that.”

