BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for actress Lindsay Lohan, possibly in connection with a 2007 drunken driving arrest after she crashed her Mercedes-Benz into a tree, police said Saturday.

A judge at Los Angeles Superior Court in Beverly Hills issued the warrant on Friday and it carries a bail amount of $50,000, Sgt. Mike Foxen said.

"We believe it has to do with her arrest for DUI," Foxen said. He said he did not have any other details about the warrant.

Shawn Chapman Holley, Lohan's attorney, said in a statement Saturday that her client has complied with the terms of probation and all court orders.

"The warrant issued on Friday was, in our view, born out of a misunderstanding which I am confident I can clear up next week," she said.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office had not been formally advised that a warrant was issued, spokeswoman Sandi Gibbons said.

However, a court hearing for Lohan is scheduled for Monday and it "apparently has something to do with Ms. Lohan's probation," Gibbons said. "We don't know exactly what it's about. The court contacted the defense directly, not us."

The 22-year-old star of the 2004 movie "Mean Girls" was arrested during the Memorial Day weekend in 2007 after crashing her Mercedes in Beverly Hills.

She was arrested again last July after the mother of her former personal assistant reported that her car was being chased by an SUV. Police said Lohan was at the wheel of the SUV and she was arrested in Santa Monica.

In connection with those cases, Lohan pleaded guilty in August 2007 to two misdemeanor counts of being under the influence of cocaine; no contest to two counts of driving with a blood-alcohol level above 0.08 percent and one count of reckless driving.

Lohan spent 84 minutes in jail and had to perform community service and undergo drug-rehabilitation treatment.

At the time, she released a statement through her publicist that read: "It is clear to me that my life has become completely unmanageable because I am addicted to alcohol and drugs."

Lohan also was placed on probation for three years. A prosecutor warned that she if she violated the terms of the probation Lohan could face up to a year in jail on each of the drunk-driving and cocaine charges and 90 days on the reckless-driving charge. Violations could include failing to complete a drug test or report to her probation officer.