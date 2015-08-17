A feud between Calvin Harris and Zayn Malik suddenly erupted on Twitter Monday afternoon, and then seemed to end just as quickly as it started.

As Gossip Cop reported earlier, a Twitter account tweeted out two opposing quotes from Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus in attempt to call out Swift over her for-profit stance with streaming services like Spotify, whereas Cyrus was quoted as saying that making money doesn’t matter to her. Malik retweeted the message, which came off as shading Swift and showing support for Cyrus. And that’s when Harris got pissed.

Swift’s boyfriend tweeted in response to both Malik and the original account, “You’ve made your money? Cool…f--- the 99% of musicians who depend on these services to survive right? Yeah f--- em.” He went on in a second and third post, “If u don’t get what it means when a successful artist uses their celebrity to benefit every other musician and songwriter in the industry stay out my f----- mentions pls.”

“While u kids are refresh voting teen choice awards there’s some poor f----- in a basement making your new favorite record trying to survive,” continued Harris. “Meaning…stay out of things you don’t understand.”

Since Harris has tagged Malik in his initial comment, the former One Direction singer fired back, “ha you just made an absolute fool of yourself mate.” He went on to tweet to Harris, “you clearly didn’t understand what I just said either. so i suggest you calm your knickers before them dentures fall out.”

Harris responded with a clarification, writing, “all good, it was the quote not you personally mate.” He even added an “lol.” That seemed to be it, though Malik has since sent off another tweet, saying, “Oh and I write my own s--- too d---head.” After that, Harris wrote to him, “best of luck, genuinely. You’ve got a great voice.”

As of now, Swift has yet to comment. The superstar, of course, is no stranger to Twitter feuds after having it out with Nicki Minaj last month. And Malik has engaged in some of his own, most recently with Naughty Boy, although he also took a dig at former fiancée Perrie Edwards a few days ago.