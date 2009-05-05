CALGARY, Canada (AP) -- About 300 Vulcans are beaming up to Calgary for a sneak peek at the newest Star Trek movie Wednesday.

The residents of the southern Alberta town of Vulcan will see the film two days before Friday's worldwide release.

They will also get the chance to meet Canadian actor Bruce Greenwood, who plays Capt. Christopher Pike in the film.

The town, which shares a name with the home planet of popular Star Trek character Spock, had made a pitch to host the film's Canadian premiere.

They were turned down, but actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock in the original TV series and several movies, intervened and was able to arrange a private screening for them.

Vulcan, population 1,942, has developed itself as a tourist attraction focusing on Spock's birthplace.