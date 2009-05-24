Cannes Film Festival prize winners
CANNES, France (AP) -- Awards presented Sunday at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival, chosen by a jury headed by French Actress Isabelle Huppert:
—Palme d'Or (Golden Palm): "The White Ribbon," by Michael Haneke (Austria)
—Grand Prize: "A Prophet," by Jacques Audiard (France)
—Jury Prize: "Fish Tank," by Andrea Arnold (Britain) and "Thirst," By Park Chan-wook (South Korea)
—Special Prize: Alain Resnais
—Best Director: Brillante Mendoza, "Kinatay" (The Philippines)
—Best Actor: Christoph Waltz, "Inglourious Basterds" (United States)
—Best Actress: Charlotte Gainsbourg, "Antichrist" (Denmark)
—Best Screenplay: Feng Mei, "Spring Fever" (China)
—Camera d'Or (first-time director): "Samson and Delilah," by Warwick Thornton (Australia)
—Best short film: "Arena," by Joao Salaviza (Portugal)
