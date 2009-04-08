Capsule reviews of films opening this week:

"Hannah Montana: The Movie" — There's no way to analyze this movie as an adult. The big-screen version of the Disney TV series is not made for us — it's made for tween girls and no one else — and so we must consider how they're going to respond to it. Now, this will come as no surprise at all, but they're gonna love it. If you were a 10-year-old girl, you'd also want to be small-town sweetheart Miley Stewart and/or her secret pop-star alter ego, Hannah Montana. Singer/songwriter/da ncer/trendsetter Miley Cyrus makes both characters so likably harmless, so attractively accessible, it's hard not to be charmed. Just you try to resist her endless supply of energy and moxie! Even when she gets a little carried away with her celebrity lifestyle in Los Angeles — which prompts a return to Tennessee for some hometown reprogramming — she still has a magnetism about her. Nevertheless, "Hannah Montana: The Movie" drags us all back to the fictional Crowley Corners to bang us over the head with the message that big cities are bad and small towns are good. And there's plenty of down-home singin' and cuttin' up to emphasize that point. The predictable (though beautifully photographed) film from director Peter Chelsom finds Miley's dad, Robby Ray (Cyrus' real-life father, Billy Ray), taking her home to reconnect with her roots. There she bonds with Grandma (Margo Martindale) and finds her first boyfriend (Lucas Till), a non-threatening farmhand she's known since childhood. But a British tabloid reporter (Peter Gunn) has followed her there, trying to dig up some dirt on Hannah. G. 106 min. Two stars out of four.

— Christy Lemire, AP Movie Critic

———

"Observe and Report" — The most charitable thing we can say about this otherwise insufferable comedy is that it shows Seth Rogen has some range. He's not just the self-deprecating cutup, the stoner teddy bear we've come to know and love in movies like "Knocked Up," "Superbad" and "Pineapple Express." Apparently, he also has some pent-up rage in him, which he unleashes in spectacularly wild fashion as the head of security at a suburban shopping center. (Don't call him a mall cop, though the superficial similarities to the PG-rated Paul Blart are unmistakable. Later, though, as Rogen's character sinks into his self-appointed role as vigilante, he will also resemble Travis Bickle. It's an odd combination.) Rogen's Ronnie Barnhardt takes his job far too seriously, of course, but he's forced to spring into actual action when a flasher starts antagonizing the shoppers — and, more importantly, blond bimbo Brandi (Anna Faris), the cosmetics clerk he secretly adores. But there's nothing about Ronnie that makes you root for him to succeed personally or professionally; writer-director Jody Hill has created yet another singularly unlikable character, as he did in his debut last summer, "The Foot Fist Way." On the one hand, you have to admire Hill for just going for it, for recklessly abandoning all semblance of what would be considered appropriate for a mainstream audience. And yet, the road he drags us down isn't all that funny. R for pervasive language, graphic nudity, drug use, sexual content and violence. 86 min. One and a half stars out of four.

— Christy Lemire, AP Movie Critic

———

"Sugar" — Writing-directing partners Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have pulled off the kind of miraculous trick Darren Aronofsky did last year with "The Wrestler." They've taken an overly familiar, potentially cliched sports story, stripped it down and, in doing so, completely reinvented it. Rather than focusing on an athlete past his prime, Boden and Fleck tell the tale of one who's on the rise — a subgenre with all its own formulas and expectations. "Sugar" defies them every time. No score swells to a crescendo when Dominican pitcher Miguel "Sugar" Santos experiences his first triumph on the mound in the United States. There's no slo-mo of the ball leaving his hand on a magical night and landing with an amplified thud in the catcher's mitt. Just pure, intimate and — above all — honest storytelling. It's so fundamental and so compelling, it makes you wonder why more filmmakers don't jettison the gimmickry and pursue such a powerful path. It's also surprising that, given the tremendous influence of Latin players — and especially superstars from the Dominican Republic like David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez — we've seen very little of this element of the game depicted on screen before. Yes, "Sugar" is a baseball story, but it's also about immigration and, more universally, about finding your place in the world. As the title character, Algenis Perez Soto lets us feel all the enthusiasm, nerves and insecurity that go along with that journey; being a non-actor, his performance always seems natural and realistic. R for language, some sexuality and brief drug use. 114 min. Three and a half stars out of four.

— Christy Lemire, AP Movie Critic