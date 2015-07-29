Cara Delevingne took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend her awkward interview the day before on “Good Day Sacramento.” The anchors of the local CBS morning show attacked the supermodel on air, accusing her of being disinterested in promoting her own movie, Paper Towns. But Delevingne maintains that she wasn’t “irritated,” as the hosts claimed, but was just trying to be funny and sarcastic.

During the interview (video below), the hosts asked Delevingne if she had read the novel Paper Towns on which the movie is based. “No, I didn’t read the book or the script, actually… I kinda winged it,” the actress joked. One of the hosts then accused Delevingne of not being as passionate about promoting the film as she had been during other interviews, but she denied that was the case. The exchange only got more uncomfortable from there until one of the interviewers said, “You do seem a bit irritated, perhaps it’s just us.” Delevingne looked confused, and responded, “Yeah, I think it’s just you.” The interview then abruptly came to an end.

In defense of her disastrous television appearance, Delevingne tweeted, “Some people just don’t understand sarcasm or the British sense of humour.” A number of celebrities came to the model’s defense, including Zach Braff, who wrote on Twitter, “Or how it’s condescending to ask an actress if she’s read the book.” Boy George tweeted, “I do. :),” in response to people not understanding sarcasm. “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams added, “Good for you @Caradelevingne. Ask a lazy question, get a lazy answer.”