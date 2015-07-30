Cara Delevingne is being defended for her “awkward interview”on Tuesday’s “Good Morning Sacramento” about her movie Paper Towns by none other than John Green, the author of the novel upon which the film is based. Mostly, says Green, it’s pretty demeaning to ask a star if she read the book. He also applauds the model and actress for breaking up the monotony of answering the same questions over and over during press interviews.

In an essay he posted to Medium.com, after pointing out that the interviewers at “Good Morning Sacramento” called Delevingne “Carla,” he writes, “I spent more than a month with her on tour in Europe and the U.S., and I watched as again and again, she was asked this question. Cara has read the book (multiple times), but the question is annoying — not least because her male costar, Nat Wolff, was almost always asked when he’d read the book, while Cara was almost always asked if she’d read it.”

Green further notes, “There are bigger problems in the world — in fact, almost every problem in the world is bigger — but if people are going to pay attention to these junket interviews and criticize Cara for responding flippantly to a stupid question, I think context might be helpful.” He supportingly adds that Delevingne “refuses to indulge lazy questions and refuses to turn herself into an automaton to get through long days of junketry. I don’t find that behavior entitled or haughty. I find it admirable. Cara Delevingne doesn’t exist to feed your narrative or your news feed — and that’s precisely why she’s so f*cking interesting.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, while the anchors of “Good Morning Sacramento” criticized the actress for seeming disinterested and “irritated” during the innterview (video below), she later explained on Twitter, “Some people just don’t understand sarcasm or the British sense of humour.”

Others like Whoopi Goldberg and Nicole Wallace weren’t satisfied with Delevingne’s approach, as Gossip Cop noted on Wednesday. While Wallace called Cara Delevingne a “bitch” on “The View” for her behavior on the Sacramento morning show, Goldberg felt whether she likes promoting films or not, the newish actress should just “suck it up.”