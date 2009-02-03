LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Here comes the next "Newlywed Game" host. Carnie Wilson, the Wilson Phillips singer who hosted her own talk show and appeared on VH1's "Celebrity Fit Club," is slated to host 40 episodes of a new GSN edition of the game show where newly married couples answer questions to find out how well they know each other. The original show, hosted by Bob Eubanks, debuted in 1966 on ABC, and went on to span over 20 years on the air. The new edition of "The Newlywed Game" premieres April 6. It will feature an updated set and a new bonus round with couples who have remained married since appearing on the show. Says Wilson: "My personality and energy is perfect for something like this." ——— VH1 is owned by Viacom Inc. ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.