Carrie Underwood had a scary incident this weekend when her 4-month-old baby was accidentally locked in her car.

As Gossip Cop reported, Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed son Isaiah, their first child, in February. The proud parents have shared photos of the little boy on social media, giving updates here and there on parenthood. Unfortunately, on Saturday, Underwood’s update was not such a good one.

“When your dogs manage to lock themselves, all your stuff & the baby in the car & you have to break a window to get in,” tweeted Underwood. She added the hashtag, “#WhatAreTheChances.” The singer didn’t provide any additional details, but Isaiah presumably is okay.

Underwood’s dogs are no strangers to fans, as she often posts about them as well. And her Twitter followers replied with messages of support, with some even sharing their own similar tales. For his part, Fisher hasn’t mentioned the incident on his social media.

As Gossip Cop reported, Friday was Underwood and Fisher’s fifth wedding anniversary. The milestone came just two days after the National Enquirer falsely claimed the couple was in a “raging marriage crisis” over whether to expand their family. Gossip Cop debunked the report.

Underwood is slated to perform at Fort Laramie in Ohio on Saturday night for the 2015 “Country Concert,” where she’s the headliner for the second day of the annual festival. Gossip Cop is sincerely hoping all goes well, and the rest of the star’s weekend improves.