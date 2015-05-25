Carrie Underwood expressed her gratitude toward "American Idol" for kick-starting her wildly successful music career.

Memorial Day, May 25, marked the 10th anniversary of Underwood's Idol win, and the singer was eager to give thanks via Instagram. "So hard to believe it's been 10 years!" the country crooner captioned a photo of her big win. "I'm forever grateful to American Idol for changing my life! #blessed."

That season the 32-year-old singer beat out finalist Bo Bice, and she's been winning ever since. In fact, Underwood is one of the most successful performers to emerge from "American Idol," which will be ending next year.

