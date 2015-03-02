Carrie Underwood is a mom! The country singer and her husband Mike Fisher have welcomed a baby boy named Isaiah Michael Fisher. He was born on February 27. Underwood shared a picture of her son on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “Tiny hands and tiny feet…God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher – born February 27.”

He is the couple’s first child. They announced Underwood’s pregnancy back in September. In a “Today Show” interview shortly after the news broke, she said, “Sometimes I’ll be with my husband and I’m like, ‘I’m going to be a mom. You’re going to be a dad. Like, is this real life?’ But we’re really excited.” Her co-host Brad Paisley then spilled the beans about the baby’s gender during the CMA Awards.

Last month, Underwood told People about her pregnancy, “Just knowing that the whole process itself is really beautiful… Even when I feel pretty large, it really is such a miracle and such a beautiful thing.” She admitted, “I’m looking forward to reclaiming my body. I’ve been saying it’s been on loan for the past many months. I’m excited to take it back.” Congrats to Underwood and Fisher on the birth of baby Isaiah!

