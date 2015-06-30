Mr. Carrie Underwood is taking on a whole new meaning!

The country superstar's husband, NHL star Mike Fisher, was hilariously identified as "married to someone famous" in a televised interview with Nashville's local NBC affiliate. Ever the good sport, the athlete shared the moment on Instagram.

"Had a good laugh at this!" the 35-year-old captioned the image.

And it looks like Mrs. Mike Fisher was just as amused! Underwood re-posted the image, adding the caption "First name: Someone. Last name: Famous."

No matter what you call them, Underwood and Fisher make an undeniable power couple. The singer recently scored the 21st No. 1 single of her career with "Little Toy Guns," while Fisher just last week inked a new two-year contract extension with the Nashville Predators worth a reported $8.8 million.