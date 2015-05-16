Can you handle this much cuteness?

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are a notoriously private couple -- but they're also proud, doting parents.

Mike took to Instagram to show off his pride and joy, son Isaiah Michael Fisher. The Nashville Predators star also happens to be showing off a shirtless chest, but back to the important part -- look at those smiles!

"Me and my little man #lifeisgood," he wrote.

Isaiah looks like the happiest baby all cuddled up in bed with his pops!

Carrie and Mike welcomed Isaiah on February 27. The cute couple were married in July 2010 after two years of dating.

We've seen a couple of snaps of their son before. The "Little Toy Guns" singer shared a precious pic of the newborn holding an itty bitty hockey stick after his dad's team made the playoffs. "Just waiting to get called up! #PutMeInCoach," Carrie captioned the photo

In March, Carrie officially announced the birth of her little guy with an equally adorable shot of his tiny hands.

Life really is good for the Fisher-Underwood clan! Here's to hoping Mike starts filling up his very bare Instagram page with more pics of his gorgeous fam.

Carrie was recently nominated for five CMT Music Awards.