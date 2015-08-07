Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie received filler and Botox injections during a live segment on Friday’s “Today.” Watch below.

The procedures capped off the morning show’s week-long look at the “secrets of plastic surgery,” aided by board certified dermatologist and psychiatrist Dr. Amy Wexler. A nervous Daly asked before she began, “You are a real doctor? Not like Dr. Dre?” She amusingly responded, “I just play one on TV.”

Daly went on to say that while “nothing’s really bothering” him cosmetically, his laugh lines around his mouth are really “deep.” “This isn’t something I would normally do, but I have the opportunity to do it, so I’m just gonna do it. It’s not like I’m unhappy,” he explained. The co-host seemed really apprehensive about getting the work done, and only let Dr. Wexler start after Guthrie called him out for “stalling.”

After Dr. Wexler numbed Daly “a little” and gave him a stress ball to squeeze, he broke some of the tension by singing The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face.” She then injected a half-syringe of Juvederm filler into the right side of his face, and Daly was surprised by how much it didn’t hurt. And then it was Guthrie’s turn.

Guthrie admitted she first got Botox seven years ago, but “didn’t like it a all,” and preferred to have her “wrinkles.” But given the ongoing “Today” investigation this week, she now thought “it would be fun to try it” again. When Matt Lauer questioned whether Botox is something that “should be used just for fun,” Guthrie shot back to her colleague, “Don’t be so judgey!”

“Honestly, I just thought it was worth kind of trying. But I may never do it again. I don’t know,” she explained, noting that Dr. Wexler actually had a full-on consultation with her beforehand. Without any numbing cream, Guthrie copped to the forehead injection hurting “a little.”

When it was all over, both Daly and Guthrie had injections in half their face to show a side-by-side comparison.