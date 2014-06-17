No hard feelings here! Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend Casper Smart took to Twitter on June 16, to do a little social media promotion on behalf of his former love.

The backup dancer-turned-choreographer posted a photo of Lopez's new album, A.K.A., which dropped on Friday, June 13. "Get it while its HOTT!!!" he captioned the picture. "@jlo #10thalbum #AKA its fire with so many dope songs & features."

Smart, 27, and Lopez, 44, dated for two and a half years before splitting recently; Us Weekly confirmed their breakup in early June, but a source told Us the two started going their separate ways "a few months ago."

"It wasn't an easy decision, but they decided to stay friends," the insider said, noting that Lopez was "doing fine" and was focused on promoting her album. "They are both in a good place now." Another source added: "Casper still really loves Jen a lot, and she loves him. They are still close."

Smart's promotion of his ex's new album seems to back that up. And the cheerleading goes both ways. "Casper is focused on acting and going on auditions," an insider previously told Us, "and Jen has completely supported that."

