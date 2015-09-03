Cat Deeley is pregnant! The “So You Think You Can Dance” host and her husband, comedian Patrick Kielty, are expecting their first child!

Keeley announced the news on Thursday evening via Twitter. “Exciting news….,” she tweeted. “Paddy and I are so happy to be expecting our first child in the Spring….. Lucky us.”

Not surprisingly, the congratulations began pouring in. One particularly amusing reaction came from one of Deeley’s co-workers, who texted her, “Jeff and I are going to a soft cheese and shellfish party. Want to come?” The joke, of course, is that pregnant women cannot eat shellfish. Deeley admitted on Instagram, “My producer’s response to our exciting news! I laughed till I cried! @jimbreen…. You don’t want to know my reply!”

The official “So You Think You Can Dance” Twitter account also posted, “Congratulations @catdeeley!!! Such exciting news! What do you think…future contestant for #sytycd Season 30??” Deeley confidently replied, “100% …. X.”

As Gossip Cop reported at the time, Deeley and Kielty married in 2012. The couple, who began dating the year before, held an intimate ceremony at St. Isidore’s College Church in Rome. The pregnancy news now comes in the midst of one of Deeley’s busiest and most successful years to date.

The British TV personality hosted the Critics’ Choice Television Awards in May. In July, she was a co-presenter for the Emmy nominations. And later this month, she’ll compete at the Emmy Awards in the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

First up: Two more weeks of “So You Think You Can Dance.” Expect a whole lot of nesting to follow. Gossip Cop wishes the couple many congrats.