Friday is 9/11, the 14th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For many, the memory of that fateful day remains as fresh as ever. A number of celebrities are taking to Twitter to share their own recollections, express solidarity with the American people, and pay tribute to the thousands of lives lost.

President Obama, after a memorial in Washington D.C., tweeted, “14 years after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, we honor those we lost. We salute all who serve to keep us safe. We stand as strong as

ever.” Along with a quote from John Kerry, Hayden Panettiere wrote, “#NeverForget #AlwaysRemember #Heroes #NewYorker #9/11.” With a photos simply saying “New York City,” Ivanka Trump, whose father Donald is running for president, wrote, “#NeverForget #IHeartNY.” Olivia Wilde went with an American flag emoji, followed by a series of hearts, while Andy Cohen posted a photo of the Twin Towers shining in all their majestic glory.

“#NeverForget911,” tweeted Connie Britton. Christina Milian posted on Facebook, “My heart goes out to all those affected by that tragic day 14 years ago. Friends and family lost too soon, but never forgotten…” Melissa Joan Hart expressed concern that the media wasn’t sufficiently covering the tragedy and honoring the victims. “Have we so quickly forgotten about the victims, the survivors, the families left behind and the first responders who so heroically ran into the buildings while everyone else ran out?” she asked, going on to write, “My children need to know that this day changed our lives in the U.S. and the world and without solid news coverage, I’m discouraged.”

Hart further added, “If kardashians can be covered 24/7 why can’t we have one day dedicated to a moment in history that changed our path? I don’t need to see tragedy, I need to see stories of healing &memory!” (It’s worth noting that several television news channels ARE extensively covering the anniversary.) Meanwhile, Carson Daly posted an image reading, “God Bless all who lost their lives. We will never forget 9/11.”

Samantha Ronson shared, “My thoughts are with New York City today, like so many others. I may not live there anymore, but my heart always will. #neverforget #911 #nyc.” And Carey Hart commented, “I remember exactly where I was the minute I turned the tv on. Will never forget this day, and I think it’s important to not forget. Not forget the innocent people that lost their lives, not forget the brave NYC 1st responders, and not to forget terrorists that did this. Thank you to our military that fight to keep us safe, and I hope nothing like this ever happens again.”

Tyra Banks noted, “Moment of silence today. #NeverForget911.” Indeed, Gossip Cop joins in the collective mourning and prayer. We will have updates throughout the day.