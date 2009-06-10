Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 14-20:

June 14: Actor Gene Barry is 90. Actress Marla Gibbs is 78. Actor Jack Bannon ("Lou Grant") is 69. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 64. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 63. Businessman-TV personality Donald Trump is 63. Guitarist Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 62. Drummer Alan White of Yes is 60. Actor Eddie Mekka (Carmine on "Laverne and Shirley") is 57. Actor Will Patton is 55. Singer Boy George is 48. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 41. Actress Traylor Howard ("Monk," "Two Guys And A Girl") is 38. Actor Daryl Sabara ("Spy Kids") is 17.

June 15: Bassist Lee Dorman of Iron Butterfly is 67. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 60. Singer Steve Walsh of Kansas is 58. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 55. Actor Jim Belushi is 55. Actress Julie Hagerty ("Airplane") is 54. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 52. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 46. Actress Helen Hunt is 46. Actress Courteney Cox ("Friends") is 45. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 45. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 43. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 43. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 40. Actress Leah Remini ("King of Queens") is 39. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 37. Actor Neil Patrick Harris ("How I Met Your Mother," "Doogie Howser, M.D.") is 36. Actress Elizabeth Reaser ("Twilight") is 34. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 33. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 28.

June 16: Actor Bill Cobbs is 74. Country singer Billy "Crash" Craddock is 70. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 68. Singer Eddie Levert of The O'Jays is 67. Actress Joan Van Ark is 66. Singer James Smith of The Stylistics is 59. Singer Gino Vannelli is 57. Actress Laurie Metcalf ("Roseanne," "Norm") is 54. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 42. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 41. Actor John Cho (2009's "Star Trek," "Harold and Kumar" movies) is 37. Actor Eddie Cibrian ("Third Watch") is 36. Actress China Shavers ("Boston Public") is 32. Actress Missy Peregrym is 27. Actress Olivia Hack is 26. "American Idol" runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 22.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV's "Mission: Impossible") is 77. Singer Barry Manilow is 63. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 58. Actor Mark Linn-Baker ("Perfect Strangers") is 55. Director Bobby Farrelly ("There's Something About Mary") is 51. Actor Thomas Haden Church ("Sideways," "Wings," "Ned and Stacy") is 48. Actor Greg Kinnear is 46. Actress Kami Cotler ("The Waltons") is 44. Actor Jason Patric is 43. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 40. Actor-comedian Will Forte ("Saturday Night Live") is 39. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 26.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 67. Movie critic Roger Ebert is 67. Actress Constance McCashin ("Knots Landing") is 62. Actress Linda Thorson ("The Avengers") is 62. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 57. Actress Carol Kane is 57. Singer Alison Moyet is 48. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 42. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 38. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 34. Country singer Blake Shelton is 33.

June 19: Actress Gena Rowlands is 79. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 67. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 61. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 59. Actress Kathleen Turner is 55. Country singer Doug Stone is 53. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 50. Singer-dancer-choreo grapher Paula Abdul is 47. Actor Andy Lauer ("Caroline in the City") is 46. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 45. Former Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch is 39. Actress Robin Tunney is 37. Actress Poppy Montgomery ("Without a Trace") is 34. Actor Paul Dano ("Little Miss Sunshine") is 25.

June 20: Actress Olympia Dukakis is 78. Actor Martin Landau is 78. Actor Danny Aiello is 76. Actor John Mahoney ("Frasier") is 69. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 67. Actor John McCook ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 64. Singer Anne Murray is 64. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 63. Singer Lionel Richie is 60. Actor John Goodman is 57. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 55. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 49. Keyboardist Mark De Gli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 47. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 42. Actress Nicole Kidman is 42. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 42. Actor Peter Paige ("Queer as Folk") is 40. Actor Josh Lucas ("Sweet Home Alabama," "A Beautiful Mind") is 38. Singer Chino Moreno is 36. Country singer Amos Lee is 32. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse ("Superbad") is 20.