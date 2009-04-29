Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 3-9:

May 3: Folk singer Pete Seeger is 90. Actress Ann B. Davis ("The Brady Bunch") is 83. Singer Frankie Valli is 75. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 63. Singer Mary Hopkin is 59. Singer Christopher Cross is 58. Country drummer Cactus Moser of Highway 101 is 52. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 50. Country singer Shane Minor is 41. Bassist John Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band is 38. Country singer Brad Martin is 36. Actor Dule' (doo-LAY') Hill ("Psych," "The West Wing") is 34. Dancer Cheryl Burke ("Dancing With The Stars") is 25.

May 4: Surf guitarist Dick Dale is 72. Singer-songwriter Nick Ashford of Ashford and Simpson is 67. Singer Peggy Santiglia of The Angels is 65. Country singer Stella Parton is 60. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 58. Singer Oleta Adams is 56. Country singer Randy Travis is 50. Actress Mary McDonough ("The Waltons") is 48. Comedian Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") is 42. Actor Will Arnett ("Arrested Development," "Blades of Glory") is 39. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 37. Singer Lance Bass ('N Sync) is 30.

May 5: Actress Pat Carroll is 82. Actor Michael Murphy is 71. Actor Lance Henriksen ("Millennium," "Aliens") is 69. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 66. Actor Roger Rees ("Boston Common," "The West Wing") is 65. Actor John Rhys-Davies ("Lord of the Rings," "Raiders of the Lost Ark") is 65. MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 64. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 61. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 50. Newsman Brian Williams is 50. Actress Tina Yothers ("Family Ties") is 36. Actor Vincent Kartheiser ("Mad Men") is 30. Singer Craig David is 28. Actress Danielle Fishel ("Boy Meets World") is 28. Singer Adele is 21. Singer Chris Brown is 20.

May 6: Singer Bob Seger is 64. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 64. Actor Alan Dale ("Lost," "Ugly Betty") is 62. Actor Ben Masters ("Passions") is 62. Host Tom Bergeron ("Dancing with the Stars," new "Hollywood Squares") is 54. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 49. Actress Roma Downey ("Touched by an Angel") is 49. Actor George Clooney is 48. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 45. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 42. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 38.

May 7: Singer Jimmy Ruffin is 70. Singer Johnny Maestro of The Crests and Brooklyn Bridge is 70. Actress Robin Strasser ("Passions") is 64. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff of Starland Vocal Band is 63. Singer Thelma Houston is 63. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 63. Actor Robert Hegyes ("Welcome Back, Kotter") is 58. Actor Michael E. Knight ("All My Children") is 50. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 48. Actress Traci Lords is 40. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 38. Actor Breckin Meyer ("Herbie: Fully Loaded," "Road Trip") is 35.

May 8: Comedian Don Rickles is 83. Singer Toni Tennille is 69. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 67. Singer Gary Glitter is 65. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 58. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 58. Country musician Billy Burnette is 56. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 56. Actor Stephen Furst ("St. Elsewhere," "Animal House") is 55. Actor David Keith is 55. Actress Melissa Gilbert is 45. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 45. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 41. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 37. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 34. Actress Julia Whelan ("Once and Again") is 24.

May 9: CBS News correspondent Mike Wallace is 91. Guitarist Nokie Edwards of The Ventures is 74. Actor Albert Finney is 73. Actress-turned-polit ician Glenda Jackson is 73. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 72. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 69. Singer Tommy Roe is 67. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 65. Singer Clint Holmes is 63. Actress Candice Bergen is 63. Singer Billy Joel is 60. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 59. Actress Alley Mills ("The Wonder Years") is 58. Actor John Corbett ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "Northern Exposure") is 48. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 47. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 39. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 38. Singer Tamia is 34. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 32. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 30. Actress Rosario Dawson ("Grindhouse," "Josie and the Pussycats") is 30.