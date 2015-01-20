Chad Michael Murray secretly married his “Chosen” co-star Sarah Roemer over the summer, it has just been revealed. The couple began dating last year. But that’s not all. Roemer is pregnant with their first child. Gossip Cop has reached out to reps for comment.

This is the second marriage for Murray, who was previously wed to his former “One Tree Hill” co-star Sophia Bush. The two separated just five months after exchanging vows. A year ago, when Bush was asked by a caller on “Watch What Happens Live” whether she and Murray have stayed in touch, she replied, “My mother once said to me that if you don’t have anything nice to say, not to say anything at all.” She added, “We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place.”

Not long after their divorce was finalized, Murray got engaged to actress Kenzie Dalton. They split up in 2013 after a seven-year engagement.

Murray recently confirmed the secret marriage news in an interview with his hometown paper, The Buffalo News. This is the first marriage for the model-actress Roemer, who was once wrongly linked to Robert Pattinson after the two platonically hung out one single night in L.A., back in 2011.