NEW YORK (AP) -- Charles S. Dutton will star as Willy Loman in a 60th anniversary production of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman," opening April 30 at Yale Repertory Theatre in New Haven, Conn.

The production will be directed by James Bundy, artistic head of Yale Rep. Kimberly Scott will portray Willy's wife, Linda, and his two sons will be played by Ato Essandoh and Billy Eugene Jones. Dutton appeared in the original Broadway production of August Wilson's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Preview performances begin April 24.

"Death of a Salesman" originally opened on Broadway in 1949 with Lee J. Cobb and Mildred Dunnock in the leading roles.