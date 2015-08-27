Charlie Sheen has had a change of heart about Donald Trump, and is now lobbying to be his running mate! The former “Two and a Half Men” star tweeted on Thursday that he’s interested in being Trump’s vice president. See his historic tweet below.

Sheen tweeted to his 11.5 million Twitter followers, “If Trump would hv me, I’d be his VP in a heartbeat.” The idea seemingly grew out of Owen Wilson comparing the two men in a Politico post on Tuesday in which he said of Trump, “Here’s somebody who’s not following that script,” adding, “It’s like when Charlie Sheen was doing that stuff — like, wow! He’s answering a question completely honestly, and in an entertaining way. You sort of feel he could be a character from Network.”

Sheen’s apparent endorsement of Trump comes just five weeks after the actor attacked the presidential candidate, calling him “a sad & silly homunclus,” and expressing, “your words [are] as poignant as a sack of cat farts… You’re a shame pile of idiocy.”

Trump has not responded to Sheen’s offer to be his vice president, but if the two are elected, Gossip Cop definitely wants to be at a Charlie Sheen-organized victory party. Of course, a Trump White House with Sheen as vice president means the Lincoln Bedroom will get quite a workout. Not to editorialize, but Trump should consider it. Sheen, of course, was born Carlos Estevez, and the GOP frontrunner could use a little help with the Latino vote.