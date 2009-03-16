"Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen is now richer by two half-men.



The actor and his wife Brooke Mueller Sheen welcomed twin boys on Saturday, March 14. They're the first children for the couple, reports the LA Times' Dish Rag.



The boys arrived a few weeks early, which is fairly normal for twins. Their names -- Max and Bob -- are disappointingly average, not demonstrating the usual creativity that has been plaguing celebrity offspring lately.



The couple married in May 2008. Sheen also has three daughters: Sam and Lola with ex-wife Denise Richards and Cassandra, 24, with former girlfriend Paula Profitt.



