When it comes to on-screen nudity, actor Charlie Hunnam has nothing to hide.

Yet, fans wouldn't know that after the former "Sons of Anarchy" joined and then immediately dropped out of "Fifty Shades of Grey," which would have potentially seen him dropping his trousers as Christian Grey.

However, Hunnam's film and TV credits include a number of nude scenes, which have evolved from his full frontal days on the UK version of "Queer as Folk" to the highly appreciated butt shots on the FX series.

"The level of nudity that I do now, which is taking my shirt off, doesn't bother me at all. But I have done full frontal before," Hunnam tells Elle Canada. "I did full frontal when I was 18 on the TV show 'Queer as Folk.' But because I was playing a 15-year-old character, the censorship people wouldn't allow us to put it on TV."

While audiences don't get to see as much of the 34-year-old actor as they used to, baring all is completely out of the picture.

"I think when I was young, I was a little bit more fearless with that stuff," Hunnam said when asked if he'd still do full frontal. "I don't know ... I'm sure I would; I have nothing to hide."

Needless to say, if he had stuck to "Fifty Shades of Grey," fans might have gotten more than what Jamie Dornan was willing to show on screen.

